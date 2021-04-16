Lorna Brooke in ‘critical, but stable’ condition following Taunton fall

Lorna Brooke remains in hospital following a fall at Taunton last week
Lorna Brooke remains in hospital following a fall at Taunton last week (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:03pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is reported to be in a “critical, but stable” condition in hospital in Bristol following her fall at Taunton last week.

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase.

Racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track, before being transferred into an air ambulance.

A statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund on Friday read: “Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is currently in intensive care at Southmeads Hospital, Bristol.

“Due to various complications this week, she has been placed in an induced coma. She is critical, but stable.

“Her family thank everyone for their good wishes but request privacy at this difficult time.”

