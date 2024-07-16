Los Angeles at the head of O’Brien squad for St Leger
Aidan O’Brien dominates the entries for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 14.
Irish Derby winner Los Angeles, the Queen’s Vase one-two of Illinois and Highbury, the unbeaten Jan Breughel and Irish Oaks favourite Port Fairy are among 14 of the 25 in contention.
Los Angeles held off Sunway at the Curragh, with the latter also entered by David Menuisier as the Pulborough-based Frenchman goes in search of an elusive first British Classic.
Port Fairy is perhaps O’Brien’s surprising entry. Impressive in winning the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, she is due to run this weekend at the Curragh and would be aiming to become the first filly since Ralph Beckett’s Simple Verse in 2015 to win the world’s oldest Classic.
Owen Burrows has two contenders, in the shape of Derby fourth Deira Mile and the twice-raced Vanish, while Andrew Balding has entered Royal Supremacy and Wild Waves.
Charlie Appleby has entered his impressive Bahrain Trophy winner Ancient Wisdom, but an absentee is his stablemate Arabian Crown, who has not been seen since winning the Classic Trial at Sandown in April.
Charlie Johnston’s Align The Stars and the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Meydaan are among those available at big prices.
