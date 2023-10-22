Los Angeles stars for Ballydoyle in Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Irish raiders filled the first three places in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, but not in the order the betting market predicted as Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles kept on best.

Christophe Soumillon’s mount benefitted from coming up the stands side rail to see off the Joseph O’Brien-trained Islandsinthestream and claim Group One glory over 10 furlongs at odds of 67-10.

The winner’s stablemate Illinois was a close-up third under Ryan Moore after being sent off the 19-10 joint-favourite alongside Islandsinthestream.

“He’s a very big horse and you would imagine he’s going to be a better horse next year,” said O’Brien of the Camelot colt on Sky Sports Racing.

“We felt the experience would do him good here and Christophe said he picked up very well.

“He said he wasn’t changing his legs throughout the race, so that’s why he was a little bit worried, so obviously he’s very babyish. But he said when he did get him to change his legs, he really picked up for him.

“I’d say Joseph’s horse is a good colt and Ryan’s horse has run a stormer as well, so they are obviously good colts.

“I asked Christophe how good could he be and he said he could be a Classic horse, so it’s something to look forward to.

“He said he could get a mile and a half, so that’s good. He’d only had one run before this, so it’s all very promising and good experience.”

Los Angeles was cut from 33-1 to 20-1 for next year’s Derby by Coral and is the same price with Paddy Power for Epsom glory.

“With Ryan Moore opting to ride Illinois, Los Angeles was perhaps not the Ballydoyle winner the market expected to see make the Group One breakthrough, but his neck success was enough to see his Derby odds tumble,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

Village Voice showed plenty of spirit when rallying late on to edge out Manisha in the Group Three Prix De Flore for Jessica Harrington.

The three-year-old was headed at the furlong pole but Cristian Demuro conjured up a renewed effort from his mount, with the stands rail again proving an assistance.

“It was important (having the rail) because the ground is very heavy,” said the jockey of the 13-10 favourite.

“I was supposed to stay behind the lead but the pace was very slow, so I went forward with her. The horse next to me put me under a bit of pressure but she’s a good filly and did it easily. It’s a pleasure to ride this kind of filly.”