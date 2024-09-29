Los Angeles to spearhead O’Brien’s Arc squad

Los Angeles is set to lead the Ballydoyle assault on next Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – with Auguste Rodin also poised to be left in the race in case conditions at ParisLongchamp are quick.

Aidan O’Brien has won Europe’s richest middle-distance prize twice in the past with Dylan Thomas (2007) and Found (2016) and joining this year’s Irish Derby winner on the team sheet are Coronation Cup winner Luxembourg and last year’s St Leger hero Continuous.

However, O’Brien is keen to also give himself the option of adding Auguste Rodin to his squad of runners.

The six-time Group One winner is scheduled to bow out and head to stud after running in the Japan Cup later in the autumn, but a trip to France could serve as the ideal tune-up for his swansong if his favoured quick ground appears in the going description.

O’Brien said: “The plan is for Los Angeles to go, but Auguste Rodin has been kept on the go just in case the ground came up on the fast side, which it probably won’t.

“Last year I didn’t do it and it came up fast, so I said I won’t make the same mistake this time.

“He’ll probably be going straight to Japan, unless the ground is going to be quick at Longchamp.

“The plan is for Continuous to go and probably Luxembourg.”

Two Ballydoyle inmates that will not be in the Arc reckoning are star stayer Kyprios and Nassau Stakes winner Opera Singer.

The former will instead attempt to recreate his astonishing Prix du Cadran success of two years ago, while Opera Singer will return to 10 furlongs and go for the Prix de l’Opera after struggling over a mile and a half in the Prix Vermeille.

“Kyprios will go for the Cadran,” continued O’Brien.

“If Opera Singer goes it will probably be for the mile-and-a-quarter fillies’ race.”