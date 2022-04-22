Loughnane confident ‘rock solid’ Hello You can make Guineas impact

David Loughnane is delighted with the way Hello You and Kingmax fared in their latest assignments at the Craven Meeting and a return to Newmarket’s Rowley Mile is up next for the former, with a bold showing expected in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit is available at 40-1 for the first fillies’ Classic of the season following her third to Cachet in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, but her handler was delighted with the performance, stating that 1000 Guineas day is the only day that matters.

“She’s been rock solid. I made it very clear beforehand that you never really see a horse win both the Nell Gwyn and the 1000 Guineas and it is very much all about the 1000 Guineas for us and it was very much a prep run working towards that,” said Loughnane.

“She was only 85 percent fit going into the race. She will have come on plenty for the run and has come out of it very well and it is all systems go now for May 1.”

It will be the fifth time regular adversaries Hello You and Cachet have gone head-to-head, with George Boughey’s dual winner coming out on top most recently. Loughnane is full of respect for the daughter of Aclaim, but thinks John Gosden’s Inspiral could be the one the 1000 Guineas field will have to worry about.

“Cachet was impressive in the Nell Gwyn and we have plenty of respect for her and if it comes down to the two of them, let the best horse win. But I have no doubt John Gosden’s Inspiral will take plenty of beating,” he added.

Loughnane also saw his leading three-year-old colt, Kingmax, run with credit when finishing fourth behind Native Trail in the Craven Stakes.

Twice a runner-up at two when trained by Roger Varian, the Kingman colt made an immediate impression on his first start for the Shropshire-based handler when winning impressively at Kempton last month and could now be tried over further, with Loughnane believing that is where his future lies.

“He’s come out of the race really well, the handicapper has put him up 15lb after the run and he’s now rated 101,” said the trainer.

Rossa Ryan aboard Kingmax ahead of the bet365 Craven Stakes (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s a horse we’ve loved since day one and I was under no illusions we were going to beat Native Trail.

“I always felt he would be a better horse once we stepped him up to 10 furlongs and that’s very much the way he looked and the way he ran in the Craven. But look, it was an exceptional run and he has some nice entries coming up, so we’ve plenty of options.

“Personally, I would be leaning towards the Dante and see how we go, but I’ll sit down with the owners (Amo Racing) and consider all options.”

Loughnane has made a fine start to the 2022 season, especially in the juvenile ranks, where two of his first five two-year-old runners have found the scoresheet.

One of those is Carmela, a £37,000 yearling, who knew what the job entailed when making a winning debut at Yarmouth.

The trainer has high hopes for the daughter of Tasleet, who could have a date at Royal Ascot on the agenda later this season. She was just over two lengths clear of the opposition at the finish on her first appearance and could take a step into deeper waters next time.

“I’ve liked her from day one, I loved her from the moment I laid eyes on her in the parade ring at Doncaster Sales and she hasn’t put a foot out of place since,” said Loughnane.

“Her sire was a very tough sprinter and she looks to have taken after him. We’re very happy and hopefully there is more to come.

“There’s a long way to go before she is a Royal Ascot filly, but she certainly took a big step in that direction at Yarmouth. We’ll have a look at something else before then and the Marygate at York is the obvious choice, but nothing is set in stone just yet.”