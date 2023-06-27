Louis Steward announces retirement from the saddle
Ebor-winning jockey Louis Steward has announced that he will retire from race-riding after an 11-year career in the saddle.
Steward, 27, started as an apprentice and achieved plenty of success, including winning the Cambridgeshire and the Balmoral Handicap with Bronze Angel in 2014 for Marcus Tregoning.
Steward amassed close to 200 winners in his career, with a season-best of 37 in 2014, the year he partnered Mutual Regard to a 20-1 success in the valuable Ebor Handicap at York for Johnny Murtagh.
Michael Bell, for whom he rode 42 winners, was a staunch ally, although fellow Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute provided Steward with his first Listed-race success when Sextant took the Stand Cup Stakes at Chester in the royal colours in 2019.
He also earned another Pattern-race success earlier this month when White Moonlight took the Listed Queen Of Scots Fillies’ Stakes at Musselburgh for Saeed bin Suroor.
“After some long and careful thoughts I’ve decided my time in the saddle has come to an end,” Steward announced on Twitter.
“Thank you to everyone from my family, friends, owners, trainers and the stable staff that have given me some wonderful memories that I’ll never forget. Looking forward to the next chapter!”
