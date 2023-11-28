Love Envoi ready for Fighting Fifth reappearance

Harry Fry has confirmed that Love Envoi will tackle Constitution Hill in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

A winner of eight of her 11 races under rules, she has been a credit to her connections for the past two seasons.

As a novice, Love Envoi won the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and last season she went out on her sword when taking on Honeysuckle in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle, finishing a gallant runner-up.

While she faces a tall order on her return to action against the best hurdler in training, Fry feels it is the perfect place to get her started.

Conditions are currently cold in the North East but precautions have already been taken, with the track under cover.

“She’s all ready to get her season under way. Obviously, it’s going to be a very good race with a certain Constitution Hill set to line up but it’s a lovely starting point for us,” he told Newcastle racecourse.

“We’ve been happy with her since she came back into work and we’re looking forward to seeing her out.

“I was delighted when Noel (Fehily, who manages the syndicate which owns her) asked me to train her, her first season went great, she was unbeaten over here and only lost her unbeaten tag in Ireland, winning at the Cheltenham Festival.

“Last year, she picked up where she left off, added two more wins and was then a brilliant second to Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle.

“That’s what her season will be built around once more in March, but we are looking forward to seeing her out this weekend.”