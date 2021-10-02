Love ruled out of Arc after developing temperature

Aidan O’Brien will rely on Snowfall and Broome in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after Love was declared a non-runner.

The multiple Group One-winning four-year-old was reported by France Galop to have been scratched after developing a temperature.

It is the second year running the Classic heroine has missed the ParisLongchamp showpiece, after being ruled out 12 months ago due to heavy ground.

France Galop said in a statement on Saturday evening: “The filly Love has been declared non-runner with a vet’s certificate after she developed atemperature during Saturday afternoon.”

Love had been due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, with Ryan Moore aboard Snowfall and Yutaka Take partnering Broome.

Snowfall heads two runners for Aidan O’Brien in the Arc (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Charlie Appleby, meanwhile, expects conditions in the Bois de Boulogne on Sunday to be perfect for Hurricane Lane.

Significant rainfall has already left the going very soft, with Appleby’s assessment of the ground for the big day informed by the fortunes of his two runners in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay that opened Arc weekend.

Manobo and Kemari finished first and second respectively – and the jockeys aboard, James Doyle and Dettori, both reported testing terrain.

Charlie Appleby has two heavyweight representatives in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“The ground is soft out there,” said Appleby.

“Both Frankie and James said it’s holding ground, so we’ll just have to see how things play out.

“If they open this ground up and that rain arrives, it’s going to be testing tomorrow – you might need a mile-and-a-quarter horse for the Foret!

“They’re predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain. If that arrives on top of opened-up ground, whether you can find a fresh strip or not, it’ll be heavy – there’s no doubt about it.

“The only horse I would say will probably like it is Hurricane Lane. He will like soft ground – and it’s going to become a staying race, isn’t it?”

Appleby’s Derby hero Adayar is the shorter of his two Classic winners in the market for Sunday’s big race, and he too is a colt with form on soft ground.

“Adayar has not missed a beat since the minor setback (prior to the Arc trials earlier this month),” added the Godolphin trainer.

We know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him

“I couldn’t be happier with his well-being. He showed as a two-year-old he likes soft ground. We are certainly happier being on soft rather than quick ground going into an Arc.

“As for Hurricane Lane, I’m very pleased the way he has come out of the St Leger.

“He’s had a busy season, so it has been a simple prep to have him ready for the Arc. We know the soft ground is going to suit him.

“But as a bonus, we know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him.”

Tom Marquand will take the ride on Alenquer and expects a bold effort from William Haggas’ charge – although mindful that this year’s Arc, which is a ‘win and you’re in’ qualifier for the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf, is of the highest calibre.

“I’m really looking forward to riding him and I think he’ll run a really big race,” he said.

“Whether that is good enough to put him in the frame, I don’t know, because it’s one of the best Arcs of my lifetime, and we won’t know until the race.

Tarnawa will be well-fancied for Ireland at ParisLongchamp (PA) (PA Wire)

“We’ve got a good gate (drawn two), so fingers crossed it all goes well.

“He’s had an interrupted prep, which wasn’t ideal. He ran well at York behind Mishriff (in the Juddmonte International), beating the rest convincingly – but it’s the Arc, and it certainly won’t be easy.”

Dermot Weld’s Tarnawa is vying with Adayar for favouritism, after her fine run to finish second in last month’s Irish Champion Stakes, and her career record suggests she should not be too badly hindered by the going either.

“Tarnawa is very well, and I’m satisfied with her in every possible way,” Wels said of his filly, who won the Prix de l’Opera on the Arc card 12 months ago and went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“Her preparation has gone very well. She takes her training very well, and it’s been very straightforward since Leopardstown. She’s a very fit filly and I’ve been very happy with her.”