26 November 2022

Luccia impresses with Listed verdict on hurdles debut

26 November 2022

Luccia laid down a marker for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham when powering to a facile five-and-a-half-length success in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

James Bowen’s mount, making her hurdling debut in the extended two-mile Listed contest, was a smart bumper winner last season and maintained her unbeaten record in fine style.

Tracking a decent pace set by She’s A Saint, the Nicky Henderson-trained four-year-old made her move approaching the penultimate flight and drew readily clear.

Bowen said: “It was a decent performance. It suited me that there was a decent pace, as my mare dropped the bridle and was always quite settled. I had an ideal trip around and she jumped every hurdle perfectly.

“She is a decent mare and will be in the future.”

Henderson added: “It is quite brave to make your debut in a Listed race, but she has been very good at home.

She has enough to take on the boys but at the end of the day, I would like to think we will be looking at the Dawn Run at the Festival

“It wasn’t a big field and otherwise you can go somewhere and run in a mares’ maiden hurdle, you get 18 runners and it is a bit of a shock. It was just a nice place to come and they have done such a good job with the ground.

“We had to work on her hurdling early on and she did everything right.”

The Seven Barrows handler added: “She has enough to take on the boys but at the end of the day, I would like to think we will be looking at the Dawn Run at the Festival.”

Luccia was installed as 5-1 favourite with Coral for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

