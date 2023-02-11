Luccia ready to light up Exeter in pre-Cheltenham prep

Luccia is aiming to book her Cheltenham Festival ticket in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices’ Hurdle at Exeter on Sunday.

Nicky Henderson’s talented mare has only been seen once this season – but just like when she ran in her two bumpers, she displayed a good deal of talent.

Henderson took the unusual step of letting her make her hurdling debut in Listed company at Newbury which she won with ease and then he wanted to test her at the highest level in the Tolworth at Sandown.

Unfortunately she was ruled out of that engagement with a dirty scope, but she is ready to go again now in a Listed event against Paul Nicholls’ Lallygag and Charlie Longsdon’s Western Zephyr among others.

“She has done everything right so far and made a very impressive debut over hurdles at Newbury. She is in great form and has been working well,” said Henderson.

“It was very annoying that we had to miss the Tolworth Hurdle with her as that is where I wanted to go, but she had a little bit of a dirty scope and we had to miss a little bit of time with her.

“She is all good now and we need to get another run into her for more experience over hurdles before we go to Cheltenham.

“I could have found an easier race for her to run, but this is a decent prize to aim. Although she does act on soft, this ground will be fine for her.”