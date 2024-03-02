Luckless Ferny Hollow meets with new injury setback
Ferny Hollow has met with a new injury setback and is once again on the sidelines.
Trained by Willie Mullins and winner of the Champion Bumper back in 2020, the hugely-talented nine-year-old returned from a 791-day absence to take the Newlands Chase at Naas last month, on just his fourth start since that Cheltenham Festival victory.
Speaking at Navan on Saturday, Mullins said: “He picked up another injury and he’s going to miss Aintree and Punchestown, I think.
“You might see him in the Galway Plate or something, I’ll have to find somewhere to run him.
“I think he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks. It’s a completely new injury.
“He’s just one of those individuals that gives his all and hurts himself when he does.
“It’s unfortunate but I think we’ll have him back for the summer, we could maybe head to France with him or something like that.”
