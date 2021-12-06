Lucy Alexander continuing recovery from back injury

Lucy Alexander is still no nearer to knowing when she will return to the saddle following a back injury suffered over a year ago.

Alexander took a fall from Chanting Hill, trained by her father Nick, in a mares’ handicap chase at Newcastle last November.

She underwent an operation which stabilised fractures in her vertebrae in her lower back, and while the metalwork has been removed, she now needs to give the bones time to heal.

“It was a year ago in November. I had the metal taken out seven weeks ago, so now I’m just rehabbing that,” she told Racing TV.

“We won’t look to see how it has healed for another few months because basically there is still a hole in it and it needs to heal further.

“I couldn’t ride with the metal in and there’s still not enough healing to let me ride with them out. We’re still a long way away from me being able to make a call one way or the other.

“I’m not able to sit on a horse at the moment. It’s too soon to say if I’ll be back, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the best possible healing. No one could do any more, I’ve had the best help all the way through.

“Jack Berry House has been so good to me all the way through and I’m so lucky to have their support.”

Alexander is, though, going to get a taste of something completely different in the new year.

“I’ve got a really good opportunity to go and work for Andrew Balding for a little bit, so I’ll be doing that after Christmas. It’s a good chance to see how a top Flat yard operates,” she said.