Luke Morris reaches 2,000 British winners landmark

Luke Morris celebrated another landmark when reaching 2,000 career winners in Britain at Southwell on Tuesday.

In a perfect piece of symmetry, the Archie Watson-trained Colors Of Freedom was winning at the track where Morris recorded his first career victory in November 2005.

The Arc-winning rider, 34, joins only six other current riders in Britain who have achieved the same feat – Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, Jamie Spencer, Jim Crowley, Paul Hanagan and Joe Fanning.

He told Great British Racing: “Year in year out I try to have as many winners as I can, so to reach 2,000 winners, I am immensely proud. I am very lucky to have lots of loyal contacts, great trainers and owners as well as an understanding family who have always supported me.

“This something that I’ve wanted to do since I was six and they’ve been supportive since the very start. Now I have a young son Henry, it makes life different, but my partner Molly is very good at steering the ship while I’m all over the country.

“I set myself a goal every year to ride 100 winners and hopefully ride a Group One. Luckily, it’s worked out quite well for me so far, but you have to keep your work ethic every year and keep your head down. I’ve always been ambitious and I hope that will stay with me for a long time.”

He added: Morris continued: “Of the British winners, Marsha winning the Nunthorpe and Alpinista in the Yorkshire Oaks are very much my highlights. They were special days, especially winning them for Sir Mark (Prescott) and loyal owners in the Elite Racing Club and Miss (Kirsten) Rausing.

“Those were two great days and I’m very much hoping there will be plenty more days like that. You just hope that the ball keeps rolling year in year out and just keep the number tally very high.”