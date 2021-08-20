Lusail stamps class on Gimcrack

Lusail drew clear in the closing stages to land a convincing success in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York

A 3lb penalty for his victory in the July Stakes on his previous start failed to stop the Richard Hannon-trained colt from chalking up a second Group Two win.

Pat Dobbs had Lusail (7-2) tucked away off the pace as Last Crusader made the early running, with Gis A Sub always prominent, while the 3-1 favourite Berkshire Shadow compromised his chance by being slowly away.

Up front, Lusail burst through to score by a length and a quarter from Gis A Sub, with Irish raider Twilight Jet three-quarters of a length away in third.

Hannon said: “He’s so straightforward. I brought him here for his maiden and I didn’t actually fancy him, I had another in the race I thought would nearly win (Secret Strength) as he wasn’t really there in his coat. But he’s very uncomplicated.

“He’s already proved he stays seven. The best thing we did was not go to Ascot and he’s on his way to being another stallion for Al Shaqab.

“This is the one two-year-old who has the class and scope for next year and he already stays seven. He’s in the Middle Park and the Dewhurst and I’ve put him in the Jean-Luc Lagardere. He’ll take one of those on. He’s under the radar and the best ones are like that.

“He goes well with Dobbsy because they are both so laid back.”

He added: “My horses have run terribly all week, I can’t explain what happened to Ehraz as he’s a very good horse but he didn’t show it on Wednesday.

“This lad is a Guineas horse, no doubt, he’s got the scope but we’ll take what we can now.”