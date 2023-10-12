Luxembourg ruled out of Champion Stakes date
Aidan O’Brien has been forced to rule Luxembourg out of the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday week.
The four-year-old has won a Group One in each of his three seasons on the track but will not get the chance to add to his tally on October 21.
Having beaten Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in May, he was second to Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes before failing to see out a mile and a half in the King George.
He was last seen giving stablemate Auguste Rodin a fright in the Irish Champion Stakes – a race he won last season – when going down by half a length.
Champions Day had been his aim but a foot problem will prevent him from lining up.
Speaking at the Curragh on Thursday, O’Brien said: “Luxembourg doesn’t run in the Champion Stakes as he has a little bit of a foot (injury).”
