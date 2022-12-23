Magical Cue Card was one of jumping’s brightest stars

Cue Card was a tremendous servant for the Colin Tizzard stable. He retired from racing in 2018, and here we look at five magical moments from the hugely-popular chaser’s amazing career:

Ryanair Chase (Cheltenham, March 2013)

Surprise 40-1 winner of the Champion Bumper in 2010, Cue Card had been beaten at the next two Festivals but had his day again as he put up a game front-running performance in the hands of the trainer’s son, Joe Tizzard, to win the Ryanair in authoritative fashion by nine lengths from First Lieutenant.

Betfair Chase (Haydock, November 2013)

This renewal attracted a field worthy of a Cheltenham Gold Cup, with stars such as Long Run, Dynaste, Silviniaco Conti, Tidal Bay and Bobs Worth among those in attendance. Cue Card had yet to win over three miles but showed he stayed the trip by making most of the running to score in commanding fashion.

King George VI Chase (Kempton, December 2015)

After three failed efforts, Cue Card finally got it right at the fourth attempt in a pulsating finish to the Christmas cracker. He looked nailed on for second place as Vautour approached the winning line in front, but Paddy Brennan got a bit extra out of his mount to land the spoils by a head.

Betfair Chase (Haydock, November 2016)

Cue Card returned to his best to claim a third win in this feature on Merseyside after defeats in his two previous races with a dominant performance. It did not look easy beforehand as he had to contend with Coneygree, but he brushed the 2015 Gold Cup hero aside as he romped home by 15 lengths.

Ascot Chase (Ascot, February 2017)

Put in his place by stablemate Thistlecrack in the King George, Cue Card hit back in style as he followed up his win in this race four years earlier. The 11-year-old outclassed the opposition with a fantastic display. He bounded clear in the straight to trounce Shantou Flyer by 15 lengths to register his ninth Grade One triumph.