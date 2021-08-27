Magical Lagoon swamps Albula in Flame Of Tara
Magical Lagoon stayed on strongly to snatch the spoils in the Manguard Plus Irish EBF Flame Of Tara Stakes at the Curragh
Jessica Harrington’s daughter of Galileo stormed home in the final furlong to take the Group Three contest over a mile from Albula.
The latter had Magical Lagoon (9-2) back in third spot when making a winning debut at Naas at the beginning of the month, but the placings were reversed in no uncertain fashion.
Albula was well-positioned from the outset as Kiss You Later made the early running, before hitting front two furlongs out.
The 4-5 favourite looked all set for success, only for Magical Lagoon staged a mighty finish to get the verdict by three-quarters of a length.
A 305,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, Magical Lagoon may have earned a crack at the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, for which she was cut to 16-1 from 50-1 with Paddy Power.
Harrington said: “She needed the mile and stayed on very strongly. She was good today.
“She’ll probably have just one more run this year. She’s in the Fillies’ Mile and she might just go for that. She’s going to be a mile-and-a-half filly next year.
“She was just a bit clueless the last day (in Naas). She’s a lovely filly and I’m delighted for Mr Zhang who now has a Group-winning two-year-old this year.”