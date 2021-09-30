Majestic performance delights at Salisbury

Majestic Dawn relished the soft conditions at Salisbury as he strode to a runaway success in the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap.

The five-year-old vetoed his chance for a repeat success in the Cambridgeshire as the ground was unsuitably firm and proved that decision to be a good one when victorious at 8-1.

Crossing the line five and a half lengths ahead of Just Fine, the chestnut was benefited by a bold ride from 7lb claimer Mohammed Tabti, who led from the outset and made himself uncatchable as the race progressed.

“We we very, very happy,” said Oliver Cole, who trains in partnership with his father, Paul.

“He would have run in the Cambridgeshire if the ground was a little bit softer, he likes that ground and he’s a real trier.

“The jockey has given him a brilliant ride, I think he is a serious jockey in the making – next year I really do think he’ll be going places.

“I’d like to big him up a lot and I’d like to big up the horse, who is tough, genuine and an absolute stable star.”

Marcus Tregoning’s Ribhi channelled his energy into a game win under Jim Crowley in the British EBF Radcliffe & Co Conditions Stakes.

The juvenile was last seen as an intended starter in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket, but he was withdrawn before loading into the stalls after he bolted and Crowley was unable to pull him.

This time the grey went to post early wearing a hood, measures that seemed to have the desired effect as he prevailed as evens favourite despite not being suited by the soft going.

“I was pleased with that, I don’t think it was quite his ground,” said Tregoning.

“He’s never encountered ground that soft, they were going through it, that’s why we dropped back in trip, only because we thought the ground was going to be a bit testing.

“He’s going to be a nice horse going forwards, I don’t know whether we’ll run again this year because the ground is getting softer now, but I suppose the only option is the Horris Hill.”

He added: “That was unfortunate what happened at Newmarket, I think he’d have won that race, it’s never happened to me in all the years I’ve been training.

“I don’t know what lit him up, something did, but he was perfect today.”

Division one of the William Hill Play Responsibly British EBF Novice Stakes went the way of Charlie Hills’ Wanees, by three-quarters of a length under Crowley after starting as the 11-10 favourite.

The outcome of the race was somewhat overshadowed by a freak incident in the paddock beforehand, with Oisin Murphy’s mount Oasis Gift colliding with a section of railing and unseating him after becoming unsettled.

The reigning champion jockey was taken to hospital and the horse was withdrawn, with Murphy later confirming that he had been discharged after his facial injuries were treated.

Division two of the same contest was once again won by the favourite as Brian Meehan’s Hannibal Barca struck at 11-4 under Ryan Moore.

Moore immediately enjoyed another success on the card when Wind Your Neck took the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds British EBF Novice Stakes for trainer David Evans.

Starting at 11-4, the two-year-old was a convincing three-and-a-half-length winner ahead of the 6-4 market leader Israr.

Ascot Adventure (3-1 favourite) then clamed his first win on English soil when taking the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap for Clive Cox and Hector Crouch.

The three-year-old held on in a tight finish to see off Michael Scudamore’s runner-up Rolfe Rembrandt.

Crouch said: “I thought he was beaten because he was outpaced, but he was very, very game and he did well to get back up.”