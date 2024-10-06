Makarova magic seals Abbaye success
Makarova led a British domination of the Prix de l’Abbaye Longines at ParisLongchamp.
Ridden by Tom Marquand and trained by Ed Walker, Makarova was settled in the chasing pack as favourite Bradsell and Desperate Hero traded blows at the front end of the five-furlong sprint.
It looked as though Bradsell might seal another Group One triumph entering the final furlong, but Makarova was making ground down the outside and swept through to win going away.
Bradsell just held on for second from the fast-finishing Believing, with Desperate Hero fourth and No Half Measures fifth, with all those runners hailing from British yards.
