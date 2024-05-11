Make Haste handed Royal Ascot target after Naas romp
Brazil-born trainer Diego Dias is dreaming of Royal Ascot glory after Make Haste made an impressive winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas.
The daughter of Blue Point showed a smart turn of foot in the closing stages to score at 16-5 under Gavin Ryan, prevailing by three and a quarter lengths from 13-8 favourite Tommy McJohn.
Dias, who struck at Goodwood earlier this month with juvenile Brosay, said: “She is a quick filly and I was very impressed with her today.
“We thought a lot of her at home. Gavin said they could only take her to the three-furlong pole and after that, he just had to let her go.
“We didn’t run her in the Curragh last week because of the soft ground and we thought she’d be better on this ground.
“We like to think she is a Queen Mary filly. We’ll talk to the owners and see if she will run again before that.”
