Maker Of Kings is a class apart in Concorde Stakes
Maker Of Kings stamped his class on the Coolmore U S Navy Flag Concorde Stakes at Tipperary
Trained by Ger Lyons, the four-year-old looked the one to beat in the Group Three event – and so it proved, with Colin Keane’s mount running out a five-and-a-half-length winner.
Last time out Maker Of Kings had gone close in the Boomerang Mile at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend, finishing fifth but being beaten little more than a length by Real Appeal.
Keane was happy to track Johnny Murtagh’s Carrytheone into the straight – but once the field levelled out, there was only ever going to be one winner.
Maker Of Kings, despite conceding 3lb and more to his rivals, shot clear to win impressively – with Carrytheone staying on for second.
Shane Lyons, the winner’s assistant trainer, said: “He is very effective on that ground and has been a superstar for us all season since the (Irish) Lincoln (finished second) and ran really well at Leopardstown last time on ground which was quick for him.
“This is his ground – and as Colin says, he is probably better than a Group Three horse on this ground.
“First and foremost, we’ll be speaking to his owner and making a plan – but it’ll all be about next year, because this lad is only improving with age.”