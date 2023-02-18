Makin’yourmindup holds on for Prestige prize

Jockey Lorcan Williams is confident the future is bright for Makin’yourmindup after continuing his progression with victory in the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

A £60,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, the son Kayf Tara won successive novice hurdles at Chepstow earlier this season before being beaten at odds-on at Kempton last month.

The six-year-old was a 17-2 chance stepping up to Grade Two level and displayed plenty of tenacity to go with his undoubted talent to win a pulsating duel with Collectors Item by a short head.

Makin’yourmindup – providing trainer Paul Nicholls with a four-timer on the day after a treble at Wincanton – does not hold an entry in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham Festival next month, but his rider is in no doubt that there is plenty for his connections to look forward to in due course.

“The team is in great form, things are going well and this is a lovely horse – I’ve always thought a lot of him,” said Williams.

“I rode him in his first novice hurdle at Wincanton last season (finished second) and as you can see he’s a big horse who just needed a bit of time to grow into himself.

“I had the pleasure of riding him again at Chepstow and you could see how much he’s developed. After I rode him the last day, I said we should go for a Listed or Graded race.

“He should probably go chasing next year as he jumps his hurdles too well if anything, but today he was tough and galloped all the way to the line.

“Three miles is obviously his trip and his future has got to be over the big fences. There’s no need to say how good Paul is with a three-mile chaser and fingers crossed he is going to be a lovely chaser for the future.”