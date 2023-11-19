Malina Girl powers to impressive Cheltenham success
Malina Girl was a wide-margin winner of the Jewson Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
A 11-2 chance for the staying contest, last season’s Ulster National heroine jumped well for Sean Flanagan as Venetia Williams’ Cloudy Glen made the running.
At the turn for home Flanagan asked his mount to challenge and after two ground-covering leaps up the hill the Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old was well clear at the line to record a 10-length success from Cloudy Glen. Guetapan Collonges finished well up the hill to be just a length adrift of the runner-up spot.
“She’s very small little mare, but she has a huge heart,” said Cromwell, who was at Navan.
“I was disappointed with her first run back over hurdles, I thought she’d run a big race but I was scratching my head a bit after it.
“But those extended trips, and English fences probably help her, too. I’m delighted. She powered home.”
He added: “Those staying handicaps, we’ll see what the handicapper does. To be honest, I thought she’d found her level and we’d be back at the Ulster National next year, but it might be different now.”
