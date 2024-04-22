Maljoom on comeback trail once more

William Haggas’ Maljoom has the Paradise Stakes at Ascot in his sights and holds an outside chance of running in the Al Shaqab Lockinge.

The five-year-old entire is lightly-raced and heads into this season having had a successful three-year-old campaign followed by well over a year off the track.

A Group Two winner in the German 2,000 Guineas in 2022 and then fourth when beaten only half a length in the St James’s Palace Stakes, Maljoom clearly has plenty of ability.

Last season he was seen only once when fifth in the Joel Stakes and September but he is now preparing to make his seasonal debut at Ascot next month in the Listed Paradise Stakes.

He also holds a Lockinge entry but may find that contest comes around too soon as the Newbury fixture is on May 18.

“He’s going to the Paradise Stakes on May 1 and then we will decide if he goes for the Lockinge,” Haggas said.

“I wanted to run him earlier than that so the Lockinge is probably a long shot, but I need to get his show back on the road, he’s in good shape.

“He’s only run once since the St James’s Palace and he’s very much trying to get his show back on the road.

“He’s a talented horse but a fragile one, but to be fair to him he’s trained very well this spring.”

Stablemate Montassib started his season on a high note when landing the Cammidge Trophy ahead of Marshman at Doncaster on the opening weekend of the turf season, though the runner-up was well beaten in the Abernant next time out.

The Duke Of York could await Haggas’ runner and there are French contests on the table also.

“He needs a bit of cut in the ground and he’s in the Duke Of York, he might go there,” the trainer said.

“The form of his race at Doncaster fell in a heap in the Abernant the other day and he could go for a Listed race at Chantilly on May 14 – we might do that.”

One Haggas runner that will not be seen on a racecourse again is Sense Of Duty, a talented Group-winning mare whose career has been cut short by an injury.

“Regrettably I think she has fractured her pelvis, so she will sadly be retired,” Haggas said.

“It’s very frustrating for Andrew Stone who owns her, but she will make a broodmare for him.

“It’s always horrible for a trainer when you know a horse has talent and you never get to the bottom of her.”