Man appears in court after Derby protest

A man has appeared in court charged with causing public nuisance after running on to the track at the Betfred Derby.

Ben Newman, 32, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to causing public nuisance, on Monday.

It comes after he was filmed jumping the fence and sprinting on to the course at Epsom as the race – which was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Auguste Rodin – began on Saturday.

He was chased by police as the crowd jeered before officers tackled him and pulled him away.

The protest happened after the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom, was granted an injunction banning the Animal Rising group from intervening in the event.

Newman, from Homerton High Street, Hackney, east London, was one of 31 people arrested on Saturday, including 12 on the racecourse grounds.

Newman was remanded into custody until July 6, when he is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court.

In a separate hearing, 19 protesters accused of trying to stop the Scottish Grand National are to stand trial in September.

It is alleged they entered the track at Ayr when a race meeting was in progress equipped with glue, piping and other implements designed to enable people to secure themselves to jumps, fences or railings on April 22 this year.

They were among 24 people from the group charged by police after disruption on the day of the race.

The 19 who appeared at court on Monday were charged with committing a breach of the peace by conducting themselves in a disorderly manner and forming part of a disorderly crowd to overcome security and enter the race track.

They also face a second charge of trespassing at Ayr racecourse and it is alleged they did “overcome security, enter the race track and attempt to prevent a horse race from taking place”.

Miranda Courtney, 38, from Leeds; Rose Paterson, 33, from London; Katrielle Chan, 21, from Glasgow; Joseph Moss, 20, from Sale; Tatum Paul, 20 from Manchester; Alexander Dunnet, 23, from London; Thomas Foy, 24, from Ripley; Osian Dixon, 25, from Machynlleth in Wales and Sarah Foy, 23, from Alfreton, appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nathan McGovern, 24, from London; Benjamin Stevenson, 23, from London; Zuki Paul, 23, from Reading; Imogen Robertson, 22, from Stirling; Alex Hamill, 55, from Bath; Robert Houston, 44, from London; Joshua Parkinson, 27, from Leeds; Joshua Lane, 26, from Alfreton; Calum Marshall, 25, from Edinburgh, and Claire Smith, 25, from Leeds, also appeared and denied all charges against them.

Warrants were issued for four people who did not attend and another court date will be set for one who has Covid and could not appear.

Sheriff Shirley Foran granted bail to the 19 people who appeared at court on condition that they stay away from horse and dog racing venues north of the border.

She told them: “The special bail condition is that you will not enter or attempt to enter any horse or dog racing venue in Scotland.”

There will be further court hearings in August and their trials will start on various dates in early September.

The Scottish Grand National was not delayed on April 22 and started at 3.38pm, with Kitty’s Light taking the prize.