Man charged over Derby race protest at Epsom

Police have charged an animal rights activist who ran on to the track at the Betfred Derby.

A man was filmed jumping the fence and sprinting on to the course at Epsom as the race – which was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Auguste Rodin – began on Saturday.

He was pursued by police as the crowd jeered, with some shouting “get him”, before officers tackled him and pulled him away.

Surrey Police confirmed on Sunday that Ben Newman, 32, from Hackney, east London, had been charged with causing public nuisance.

The protest occurred after the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs, was granted an injunction prohibiting the Animal Rising group from intervening in the event, claiming the organisation had made “explicitly clear” that it intended to breach security.

Newman is one of 31 people arrested on Saturday including 12 on the racecourse grounds.

They included two women who were arrested as they tried to climb the fence and get on to the track.

A police spokesman said: “A total of 39 arrests were made over the course of the two days. Thirty-one of these arrests were made in connection with planned criminal activity at the Epsom Derby Festival, including two women who were quickly detained moments before they were able to get on to the track.

“Thirty have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.”

Chief Superintendent Clive Davies, who was in charge of the policing operation for the Derby, added: “I am incredibly proud of every single officer, staff member and volunteer who worked in the run-up to the event and at the event itself.

“They played a vital role in protecting the public and preventing and responding to criminality.”

After the Derby, the chief executive of the Jockey Club, Nevin Truesdale, praised the “swift and decisive” action of police in putting an end to the “deplorable and mindless actions” of the protesters.

Newman, who was named by Animal Rising on Saturday, has previously appeared on GB News.

He will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.