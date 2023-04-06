Manaafith carrying high hopes of maintaining unbeaten all-weather record

Manaafith will bid to enhance her stellar all-weather record in the talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle.

Victory in the £150,000 All-Weather Championships Finals Day event has always been the plan for Roger Varian’s four-year-old, who is is unbeaten in six appearances on synthetic surfaces and earned her spot at Gosforth Park when scoring at Southwell in January.

Although she raced over a mile when claiming the scalp of Sir Busker in the Listed Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield most recently, the majority of her success has come over seven furlongs and the daughter of Exceed And Excel returns to her optimum trip looking to extend her winning sequence to four.

“I think with any luck she has a good chance,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.

“She’s very consistent on the all-weather and has improved as she has gone on with her racing. They seem very happy with her at home.

“It’s obviously a big pot, but hopefully she can keep heading in the right direction. This has been her big aim and it will be lovely if she can pull it off.”

Chief among the dangers appears William Haggas’ Queen Aminatu who finished off 2022 with a pair of Listed victories, firstly at Lingfield in the Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes and then in Deauville when impressively taking the Prix Miss Satamixa.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned filly is officially the highest rated in the field, 4lb clear of Manaafith, with the only other runner in the field holding a rating above 100 being Adrian McGuinness’ Irish raider Hodd’s Girl.

The six-year-old has proven to be an ultra-consistent performer on home soil at Dundalk and having produced a career best in the Lady Wulfruna at Wolverhampton last month, could be set for another big performance when partnered by the in-form Oisin Murphy.

“This time last year Hodd’s Girl was heading for a claimer in Dundalk and now she is rated 101,” said McGuinness.

“She is improving with every run and it was a career-best from her the last day at Wolverhampton.

I will be disappointed if she does not run a big race

“If she can produce that run again, I think she will be in the money, especially as the stiffer finish at Newcastle will be to her advantage. I will be disappointed if she does not run a big race.”

Rae Guest’s Aramis Grey finished second to Manaafith at Southwell earlier this year before booking her ticket to the north east by downing recent Cammidge Trophy scorer Vadream at Lingield in a fast-track qualifier in February.

Wolverhampton winner River Pride will represent George Boughey and all-weather jockeys’ championship-chasing Kevin Stott, while Fiduciary (Jane Chapple-Hyam) and Smiling Sunflower (Mick Appleby) also head to post.