Mansa Musa poised to continue career in Hong Kong

Mansa Musa could continue his racing career in Hong Kong following his shock maiden win at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Trained by Irish-based Brazilian Diego Dias, the son of Ten Sovereigns was sent off at 20-1 for the British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes over six furlongs, but showed a good deal of ability to repel the well-regarded 4-6 favourite Array at the business end of the contest.

The former jockey, who trains on the Curragh, was keen to add the talented youngster to the line-up for this Saturday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes on home soil, but a deal now appears to be done for Mansa Musa to head to the Far East.

“It’s nice to work with horses like him,” said Dias.

“He was showing plenty at home and we thought he was a proper little horse who could win first time out.

“He improved a lot at Goodwood and the form is good. The second horse is a nice horse who they think a lot of and it was a hot maiden.

“I was going to supplement him for the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, but I think we have sold him and he is probably heading to Hong Kong.”

Even though Mansa Musa will not be seen at the Curragh this weekend, another of Dias’ string is set to take her chance in the Group One contest, with Deauville runner-up Gaenari poised for the go-ahead.

Although still a maiden, she has twice placed in Listed company and the handler is happy with her condition ahead of her foray into deep waters.

Dias added: “She was second in Deauville last time, but she came back home and she’s fresh and happy and we will probably give her a run in the Phoenix.

“She looks fine and the race at Deauville did not take much out of her, so she’s in great form.

“She’s been unfortunate not to get her head in front yet, she’s been second three times now and two times in Listed races.”