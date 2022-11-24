24 November 2022

Marco Ghiani banned for six months following BHA hearing

By NewsChain Sport
Former champion apprentice Marco Ghiani has had his licence withdrawn for six months after testing positive for metabolites of cocaine.

The rider was tested at Newcastle on August 25 this year and subsequently handed an interim suspension whilst disciplinary proceedings were arranged.

Ghiani admitted taking cocaine on two occasions, latterly two days before the positive test, and via his legal representative, Rory MacNeice, did not challenge the findings of the British Horseracing Authority.

The panel of Philip Curl, Alison Royston and Dr Lyn Griffiths agreed to withdraw Ghiani’s licence for a period of six months, backdated to September 5 to allow for the period he has already spent suspended.

As a result Ghiani will be unable to return to the saddle until the period elapses on March 5.

