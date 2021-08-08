Marianafoot foils Starman and company in Maurice de Gheest

By NewsChain Sport
15:24pm, Sun 08 Aug 2021
Marianafoot extended his winning streak when taking the Group One Larc Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

The Jerome Reynier-trained six-year-old cut through a top-class field of 12 to take the six-and-a-half-furlong contest at 11-1 under Mickael Barzalona.

Tropbeau, a 150-1 chance, was second, with Ed Walker’s July Cup hero Starman (11-8 favourite) finishing third on the very soft going.

Successful in 2017 and runner-up in 2019, the Kevin Ryan-trained veteran Brando again showed his liking for the race with a gallant fourth.

