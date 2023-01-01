Marie’s Rock ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville on their to winning the Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish European Breeders Fund Mares Champion Hurdle on day five of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
01 January 2023

Marie’s Rock lifts Relkeel title on Cheltenham return

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2023

Marie’s Rock bounded back into action with a convincing triumph in the [email protected] Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has not been seen since April, when she signed off her season with a superb Grade One double in mares’ contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Back in action against geldings in this Grade Two heat, the mare took no time to hit her stride when coming home a wide-margin winner at 11-2 under Nico de Boinville.

Getting weight all round, she made smooth progress to grab the lead from Dashel Drasher and galloped six lengths clear, with stablemate First Street a further head back in third.

Betfair make Marie’s Rock a 4-1 chance from 8s to defend her Mares’ Hurdle title in March, while she is 16-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

