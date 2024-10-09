Marie’s Rock takes rare Flat opportunity at Bath

Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler Marie’s Rock will make a rare foray on the Flat on Thursday when she lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Bath.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old mare is a nine-time winner under National Hunt rules and a dual Grade One scorer over obstacles, flying the flag for owners Middleham Park Racing’s band of jumps performers.

However, she has only run once on the Flat in her many years in training at Seven Barrows, performing respectably in York’s Bronte Cup back in May.

That Knavesmire appearance was due to set up a tilt at Royal Ascot among many other big summer targets connections had their eyes on. But with the ground ultimately proving too fast during the height of the summer season, Marie’s Rock has had to bide her time.

As is the way of these things, conditions are perhaps now unsuitably testing for the well-known daughter of Milan, but Henderson is keen for Marie’s Rock to take her chance in this Listed event, with Jim Crowley riding, before returning to a more familiar path.

“She’s in good form and in her one Flat run this summer she did very well and we were hoping to go to Royal Ascot,” said Henderson.

“The ground got too quick very quickly and we just gave her a short break and from too quick the ground has now gone the other way. She doesn’t want firm ground so she’s going to have to run in this very soft ground.

“She’ll be going back hurdling shortly after this and she’s in good form.”

Others heading to post for the one-mile-six-furlong event include Simon and Ed Crisford’s Prix Joubert runner-up Fairy Gem and Ralph Beckett’s pair of Cheshire Oaks scorer and one-time Epsom hope Forest Fairy and recent Doncaster winner Meribella.