Marine Nationale poised for Royal Bond test

Marine Nationale will test his Grade One credentials in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 4.

The five-year-old, who is owned and trained by Barry Connell, won both his bumpers and was sent off the 4-9 favourite on his jumping debut at Punchestown last month.

His backers never had cause for concern, with the French Navy gelding winning as he liked in the hands of Michael O’Sullivan.

“I’ve been very happy with him since he won on his hurdling debut at Punchestown,” said Connell at the launch of the Bar One Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

“He is going to have to take the next step up the ladder now, but he is a horse that we have always held in high regard, and he deserves to take his chance in a Grade One race.

“We weren’t surprised at how well he jumped at Punchestown. We hadn’t done much schooling with him beforehand, but Sam Curling, from whom we got him, always told us that he was a very good jumper.

“Marine Nationale is all about potential at the moment, but at this stage of his career, he’s one of the most exciting horses that we have ever had.”

Connell also had news on his novice chaser Enniskerry, who is two for two over fences.

He said: “The plan is to run Enniskerry in the Grade One Bar One Racing Drinmore Chase at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

“He’s a 133-rated hurdler, but already, after just two runs over fences, it looks like he is an even better chaser. His jumping was very good at Roscommon last time, and we’re hoping that he can go well at Fairyhouse.

“He seems to be equally at home over two miles and two and a half miles.”