Marine Nationale possible for Punchestown after ‘fantastic two days’ for Connell

Barry Connell will travel home to Ireland a happy man after a successful first Cheltenham Festival foray as a trainer.

While Connell has enjoyed plenty of high-profile victories as an owner, he is in just his third season with a licence – and a landmark campaign it has been.

Marine Nationale booked his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle ticket with his Royal Bond win back in December, while Good Land emerged victorious in a Grade One heat at the Dublin Racing Festival, ensuring his participation in the Ballymore at Cheltenham.

He had to settle for a distant fourth behind Impaire Et Passe on Wednesday, but Marine Nationale made no mistake on Tuesday as he mowed down favourite Facile Vega in the Supreme, winning by three and quarter lengths with jockey Michael O’Sullivan barely reaching for his whip in victory.

Connell had been ultra-confident in the race build up and could now look towards the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle on April 25 for Marine Nationale.

He said: “He didn’t have a blow yesterday and he’s as bright as a button.

“He’ll have an entry in Punchestown for the two-mile novice and we’ll see how he is, but we’ll be going chasing next season – that’s the plan.

“Hopefully he’s an Arkle horse and Good Land would be one for the Turners or whatever.”

“Overall it’s been a fantastic two days and we had a great night last night.”

Good Land was beaten a total of 11 and a quarter lengths by three Willie Mullins-trained runners, but was in turn nine lengths clear of the fifth.

However, Connell felt perhaps he was not quite on top of his game on the big day, with a full examination now likely to take place later in the week.

He added: “It was a good run in a really competitive race. The first four pulled well clear.

“Michael said he felt a little flat and he spent a little too much time in the air over his obstacles. He got from A to B, but he didn’t really hurdle effectively.

“We’ll get him checked out later in the week and see how he is as he took a much bigger blow than the horse yesterday, but he still ran a good race and congratulations to the winner.

“He was working brilliantly. Maybe he didn’t travel over well, I don’t know, or maybe there’s nothing wrong with him. I’ll get him checked and gets his bloods checked anyway.

“I’d say he’ll probably go out to the paddock for the summer now and go chasing next year.”