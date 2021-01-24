Market Rasen called off as cold weather causes fixtures headache

Monday’s meeting at Market Rasen has been called off as the current cold snap continues to bite.

An inspection was held at noon on Sunday at the Lincolnshire track, but the course was still frozen from Friday evening’s frost and the temperature also dipped again on Saturday night.

With snow showers forecast for Sunday and a -4C possible overnight, an early call was made.

The course tweeted: “Unfortunately we have had to abandon tomorrow’s meeting to frozen ground. With a further low temperature forecast overnight and into tomorrow, there is no chance for improvement.”

The meeting at Plumpton on Monday is also in doubt as the course in currently frozen in places.

Vulnerable areas are covered, but after temperatures dropped to -3C overnight with another cold night forecast, officials will inspect at 8am.

Sunday’s meetings at both Hereford and Thurles were abandoned due to snow.

The fixture at Thurles was due to feature two Grade Two races, the Coolmore N.H. Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase as well as the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, which was due to see the likes of Battleoverdoyen and Allaho clash.

Battleoverdoyen was due to run at Thurles (PA Archive)

Following a first inspection at 7.30am, a second check was called for 9am with snow beginning to settle on the track. However, with no improvement in the conditions, a decision was taken before the scheduled inspection to call the meeting off.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Following a second track inspection at Thurles this morning, the track remains unfit for racing due to snow.

“With no improvement and further snowfall between inspections, the fixture scheduled to take place this afternoon has been cancelled.”

The card has been rescheduled for Wednesday while Saturday meeting at Navan, which was called off due to frost, will now be staged on Friday.

The decision was taken even earlier at Hereford, with heavy snow leaving officials with no option but to call off the card.

Tuesday’s fixture at Kelso is also in doubt as the track is currently frozen in places. An inspection will be held at midday on Monday to assess the situation.

Wincanton’s meeting on Wednesday is also under threat, with an inspection called for Tuesday at 8am due to snow and ice.