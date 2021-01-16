Market Rasen goes ahead following precautionary inspection
Racing will go ahead as planned at Market Rasen this afternoon after officials gave the all-clear following a precautionary inspection.
Although raceable on Friday, a forecast of potential wintry showers had put the Lincolnshire venue on alert ahead of one of its biggest days of the calendar.
The feature Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race sees the Willie Mullins-trained Grangee clash with Pam Sly’s also-unbeaten Eileendover.
There are no reported problems for the Classic Chase card at Warwick, while jumps action also takes place in Ireland at Fairyhouse, where impressive Cheltenham winner Chatham Street Lad headlines the Dan Moore Handicap Chase.
The going at Market Rasen is heavy, with Warwick soft, heavy in places on the chase track and heavy, soft in places on the hurdles course. It remains heavy at Fairyhouse.