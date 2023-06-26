Marois repeat on the cards for Inspiral

Connections of Inspiral could opt to bypass both the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in favour of a return to Deauville for the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Last season, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly remained unbeaten in five runs when taking a second Group One victory in the Coronation Stakes, before being defeated for the first time in the Falmouth by Prosperous Voyage.

The daughter of Frankel bounced back to land the Group One Prix Jacques le Marois before she was beaten for just a second time in the Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot in October.

Last week she returned from a 248-day absence and went down a neck by Triple Time in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud, was more than satisfied with her Ascot run.

“We were thrilled,” said Richardson. “Although we were disappointed not to win. We were hopeful as we knew Inspiral was in great shape and was the one they had to beat, and unfortunately there was one that did.

“But she’s a talented filly and I felt (it was) a great run for her first time out.

“We put her in the Falmouth, but I’m not sure we’ll go. We went there last year and regretted it.

“I wouldn't entirely rule out the Sussex, but John Gosden feels a flat track probably suits her better.

“So, I suspect we’ll probably go Prix Jacques le Marois again – I don’t know, we’ll see how she is, see what she’s telling us.

The iconic red, white and blue Cheveley Park colours filled the runner-up spot again when Khaadem swooped late to deny Sacred the spoils in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

“Sacred being beaten a neck was frustrating,” said Richardson. “She ran a blinder and she ran her best race there last year and was beaten a length (in the same race).

“It was just frustrating that we came to win the race and Jamie Spencer produced one of his specialties from behind which denied us the triumph, but there we are.

“She’s really thrived from four to five and we’re really pleased with what she’s done.”

The William Haggas-trained daughter of Exceed And Excel may have to use her passport for the first time, as a trip to France may be in the offing.

“The Prix Maurice de Gheest in Deauville will be a serious consideration at this point. I think that’s her ideal trip, six and a half (furlongs),” Richardson added.

“She has got all the entries, because obviously she is desperate to go when the ground is the best for her, which is obviously quick ground as we saw last week.

“The Falmouth for both those fillies was really just in case something went wrong and we couldn’t run last week, and we had that up our sleeve.”

Little went right in running for Twilight Calls, who did well to finish fourth to Bradsell in the King’s Stand.

The Henry Candy-trained five-year-old gelding was squeezed for room at the start of the five-furlong dash and failed to get a clear run when Ryan Moore attempted to make his move approaching a furlong out.

Richardson said: “Twilight Calls just got checked at the wrong moment. Ryan was very apologetic. It was not his fault, it was just the way the race unravelled. He said he would have gone very close.

“All being well, he came out of the race fine, and we’ll probably go to Goodwood and then target York.

“I think the Nunthorpe will be his main target, depending on how it’s going.”

He added: “Having run in three Group Ones to be as close as they were was exciting, but a little frustrating from my perspective.”