Marquand excited to renew Addeybb partnership at Sandown

Tom Marquand is “absolutely buzzing” at the prospect of being reunited with Addeybb in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

The William Haggas-trained eight-year-old has played a key part in the rider’s rise through the ranks, with the pair teaming up to win three Group Ones in Australia as well as the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2020.

The Pivotal gelding was due for another trip to Australia earlier in the year, but a blood clot on his hock became infected and for a while there were genuine concerns about whether he would survive.

Thankfully, Addeybb has made a full recovery and he is due to make his first competitive appearance in just over seven months in Thursday evening’s Group Three feature.

“He looks fantastic and I’m absolutely buzzing to get back on him,” Marquand told Sky Sports Racing.

“He’s an absolute star and you couldn’t find a better ride. It’s great to have him back and wonderful to see him in one piece and happy.

“Hopefully he comes back on the track and shows what he can do and shows what he’s shown in the past.”

Marquand admits only time will tell how much ability Addeybb retains as he is not the flashiest of horses on the Newmarket gallops.

He looks great and is showing all the right indications, but until he gets on track we won't really know

He added: “It was a tough time at the end of last year when at one point it looked like we were going to lose him. Just to have him back is the important thing and whatever he does now, he doesn’t owe anyone anything. I think we can just enjoy him now.

“I think this will certainly decide what he’s going to do at (Royal) Ascot, but because he doesn’t overdo himself at home we don’t really know quite what form he’s in.

“He looks great and is showing all the right indications, but until he gets on track we won’t really know.

“Thursday is going to be an interesting day and I’m just looking forward to getting back on board him.”

Mostahdaf (centre) in action at Sandown (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Addeybb is one of six horses declared for the Brigadier Gerard, with John and Thady Gosden’s Mostahdaf the likely favourite following last month’s course-and-distance success in the Gordon Richards Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge steps up in class on his seasonal debut after winning each of his four starts in 2021, while David O’Meara’s Lord Glitters returns to British action after winning in Bahrain and Dubai during the winter.

Saeed bin Suroor’s pair of Dubai Future and Passion And Glory complete the line-up.