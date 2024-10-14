Marquand hoping to see Economics show his ‘class’ once again

Big-race jockey Tom Marquand is banking on Economics displaying the class he showed in Ireland last time out when he lines up for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

He is on course to face Calandagan, who gave City Of Troy a real fright in the Juddmonte International at York, after 17 horses stood their ground at Monday’s confirmation stage.

The William Haggas-trained Economics has been the breakout star of the season, winning all four of his races, and confirmed he was a real top-notcher when winning the Irish Champion Stakes out from Auguste Rodin.

Winning the Irish Champion Stakes on him was a massive thrill

Marquand is the lucky man on top and is also looking for his second win in the race.

He said: “I had another spin on Economics a couple of weeks ago and he felt fantastic. He’ll have to contend with slower ground than in Ireland, but we are hopeful he’s versatile in that respect and that he’ll be just as effective.

“Winning the Irish Champion Stakes on him was a massive thrill. He had to fight for it, but he showed how good he is, and we are hoping he’ll show that class again and win the Ascot version.

“I was lucky to win it before on Addeybb, and although he wasn’t quite my first English Group One, it’s a big day and a big race to win.”

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Calandagan shot to prominence with a six-length win in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The gelding went on to prove he belonged at the highest level at York, and the clash between the pair is eagerly anticipated.

He will still be ridden by Stephane Pasquier, even though Mickael Barzalona has signed as retained rider for owner the Aga Khan in 2025.

“I’m definitely riding him at Ascot, and that’s good news for him and good news for me also. I rode him in work last week and he was very good. He is a fantastic horse and he’s in good form. When I rode him last week he was perfect,” said Pasquier.

“It’s a strong race, but Calandagan did something so special at Ascot and again at York. He has a very good turn of foot and it would need something very special to beat him. It would need City Of Troy to beat him!”

Adding further strength in depth are the likes of Anmaat, Al Riffa, Continuous, Los Angeles and King’s Gambit.