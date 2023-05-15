Marshman ‘in great form’ ahead of top-class Duke of York

Marshman is primed for a competitive renewal of the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes on the opening day of the Dante meeting.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old began his season in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly in mid April, a race he won by a length and a quarter after a 205-day break.

The success resumed Marshman’s career after a good juvenile campaign that saw him take two novice events before finishing second in the Gimcrack when beaten by Godolphin’s Noble Style.

He now returns to the Knavesmire to take on the same course and distance in an intriguing Group Two event over six furlongs, having been working with Gimcrack third and recent Ascot winner Cold Case.

“He’s in great form at home, he’s been working well with Cold Case,” said Nick Bradley of owners Nick Bradley Racing.

“I wouldn’t say he’s in front or behind, it’s hard to say as they do everything on the bridle.”

Of his Gimcrack run last season he added: “If you look at the horses behind him, Cold Case was four lengths behind him, Royal Scotsman was six lengths behind.

“I think that was a really, really good race.”

Bradley reports the horse to have fared well following his Chantilly success, a race that has set him up nicely for his seasonal debut on British turf.

He said: “I was delighted with that performance, what I was impressed about was the way he accelerated away from the field – he put the race to bed really quickly.

“We expected him to get tired and he did, but he’s come out of the race really well and it should put him spot on for this.”

As well as Marshman, the Duke of York features the crack John Quinn-trained mare Highfield Princess, Australian ace The Astrologist and the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force.

Quinn reports his charge to be doing well, although her Group One burden will present a challenge.

Winner of this race 12 months ago, she went on to win the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five before ending her season with a creditable fourth at the Breeders’ Cup.

Quinn said: “She had a break after America, but she’s been back in a while.

“We’re pleased how she’s training but all of her life she’s been getting the mares’ allowance and now, with her Group One penalty, obviously she’s giving weight to colts – which won’t be easy.

“But we’re happy with her and it’s a great place to start off her season.”