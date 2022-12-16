Martin Dwyer staying positive despite prolonged absence

Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer says he has “hit a bit of a block” on his recovery from a knee injury that has seen him sidelined since March – and has no idea when he will return to the saddle.

The 47-year-old, who partnered Sir Percy to Epsom Classic glory in 2006 for Marcus Tregoning, was preparing to ride the classy Pyledriver in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic when he was hurt riding out for Brian Meehan.

Dwyer severely twisted his knee when a leather iron broke and he suffered a torn ACL.

“Rehab is going well enough,” said Dwyer. “I have to go back and see the surgeon in January and he might have to do some more keyhole surgery.

“I’ve progressed nicely. The ligaments have healed and I’m walking without crutches.

“I’m still walking with a limp, but I’m struggling in physio to get the bend and flexion in the knee.

“I’ll know more in January, but he might have to go back in and do some more keyhole (surgery).”

Dwyer missed out on the winning ride aboard Pyledriver in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot, with PJ McDonald deputising aboard the William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained five-year-old.

The ardent Everton fan, who is married to Muir’s daughter, Claire, is an integral part of the Lambourn operation, and while he is keen to get back, he said he has not set any targets.

“What’s the point?” he said. “I’m just trying to get back to walking properly and there is no point setting targets – it’s not that type of injury.

“It is not like a broken bone, where you may be six weeks out or have metal-work removed and then you get back fit. It’s a ‘how long is a piece of string?’. What can you do? You just have to get on with it.

“If I was at a stage in my career in my twenties, it would be harder, but I’ve done and seen it all before.

“I’ve been in pain for months. It is not drastic pain at the minute, but it is a bit of a block in rehab, because every time we step up and do more, my knee is just reacting. So we have to go back to the surgeon.”

Dwyer has kept himself busy as a well-respected and knowledgeable TV pundit in between hours of grind at Oaksey House, a rehabilitation and fitness centre in Lambourn.

Dwyer added: “Oaksey House have been great. I suppose when you are an Everton fan, you are used to the hardship!

“The TV stuff is great and that gets me out and about. I’m in Oaksey House quite a lot and I’ve been going to Willie’s yard a bit and just keeping active.

“But I’m just throwing everything at getting my knee right and concentrating on that. It involves a lot. I’ve had machines at home and braces, the lot.

“I’m just really not worried about anything other than trying to do everything right, taking the advice and doing what I need to do to get myself walking and running, and back to some normality.”