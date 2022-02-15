Martin Pipe target for Newbury hero The Brimming Water

Sam Drinkwater is thinking of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham for The Brimming Water following his victory at Newbury on Saturday.

The handicapper has given the seven-year-old a 3lb rise for his three-quarters of a length verdict over Coeur De Lion, which makes The Brimming Water borderline for his Festival target.

Drinkwater hopes history does not repeat itself as his Nightboattoclyro agonisingly missed the cut by one for the same race in 2021.

“The Brimming Water is very well. He’s had a couple of days in the field and I’m very happy with him. The handicapper has been quite kind to him giving him 3lb,” said the Worcester handler.

“I will put him in the Martin Pipe. I think I missed out by one last year with Nightboattoclyro off the same mark of 130, so it will be nip and tuck if he got in but that will be the race I’ll be training him for.

“Hopefully this lad gets in. He’s been fantastic and I couldn’t believe he got beat at Haydock. We beat Unexpected Party at Wetherby in his previous race and he trotted up at Ascot and is now rated 142. Maybe it was the sharp track at Haydock, but he put it right at Newbury.

“If he got into the Martin Pipe, he could have a live chance.

“My conditional jockey, Danny Burton, will ride him at Cheltenham. He’s done nothing wrong and deserves his chance.”