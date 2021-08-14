Masekela denies Bayside Boy in Denford thriller

Masekela (far side), ridden by jockey William Buick, rallies close home to deny Bayside Boy in the Denford Stakes at Newbury (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:10pm, Sat 14 Aug 2021
Masekela got back up in the shadow of the post to claim Listed honours in the Denford Stakes at Newbury

Bayside Boy took a narrow advantage in the final furlong, but Masekela battled on bravely and regained the lead in the dying strides.

Masekela (6-4 joint favourite), trained by Andrew Balding, set the pace in the hands of William Buick on what was his fourth start, his previous run being a short-head defeat in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

The El Kabeir colt gamely stuck to his guns to land the seven-furlong contest, formerly known as the Washington Singer Stakes, by a head from his market rival, who lost little in defeat on just his second outing.

William Buick returns victorious aboard Masekela (PA)

Owner Mick Mariscotti said: “He fought back well after being headed and William says he will be a nice three-year-old.

“He has a couple of entries. In the Champagne Stakes over seven at Doncaster, but the Royal Lodge over a mile might be preferred as long as Andrew agrees. It’s probably the right distance.

“He was bought from Book 2 (Tattersalls) after we saw him on video and he’s a lovely, big horse.”

