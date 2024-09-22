Mason proud to reach landmark of winners for grandfather Mick Easterby

Joanna Mason has reflected with pride at reaching a significant milestone in riding her 100th winner for her grandfather, Mick Easterby.

The jockey started out on the point-to-point field while taking Flat rides as an amateur before switching to the professional ranks when covid restrictions allowed only those of the latter status to partake.

The move has proved a sound decision ever since, with Mason enjoying a fine season so far having ridden 59 winners to date along with being called up to ride for the Ladies’ Team at the Shergar Cup for a second time.

Mason is the granddaughter of Yorkshire’s Mick Easterby, a trainer who needs little introduction and who, at the age of 93, trains alongside his son, David.

Naturally the stable have played a big role in Mason’s continued success, and at Ayr on Thursday the rider enjoyed her 100th winner for her grandfather when Yorkshire Lady struck in a 10-furlong fillies’ handicap.

“It’s been a pleasure to get 100 winners for my grandad, there have been four others to do it so I join the likes of Paul Mulrennan, Eddie Hide, Terry Lucas and Nathan Evans, which is an honour,” she said.

“It all started from pointing, my mum and auntie were into pointing and David used to ride in point to points, too.

“My cousin was champion point to point rider and my sister rode in a few points, I’m the last one riding now so my grandad said to me ‘you’re the swansong!’.”

Of her grandfather, who was in attendance at Ayr to share the milestone, Mason added: “He’s in really good form, he loves a trip to Ayr and his days at York and Beverley. It was really nice for him to see me ride our 100th winner.”

Yorkshire Lady is no stranger to the winner’s enclosure with seven successes to her name, five with Mason on board, and is a much-loved and appropriately-named favourite at the Easterby yard in Sheriff Hutton, York.

“She’s definitely a yard favourite, I’ve won a few on her now,” said Mason.

“We’ve got a soft spot for her as it’s all quite apt, she’s aptly named and homebred by her owner. We’ve known her since she was a foal and as she’s come up through the ranks I’ve kind of come up with her.”