Master-ful Chewy bags Wayward Lad spoils

Master Chewy made light work of his rivals to run out a decisive winner of the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ six-year-old has bumped into the high-class novice Djelo and on-song Elixir De Nutz since scoring at Aintree earlier in the season and was sent off at 13-8 to get back to winning ways in this Grade Two event.

Master Chewy’s rider Tom Bellamy was content to bide his time as Bourbali and Sarah Humphrey’s Nickle Back matched strides up front, putting on an exhibition of jumping.

However, Master Chewy was hot on that duo’s heels after four out and with Bourbali giving way after the third-last, Bellamy was stalking Nickle Back down to two out before sauntering his way to the front approaching the last.

A huge leap at the final fence put the seal on victory as he came home four-and-three-quarter-lengths clear of the 6-5 favourite for a taking success.

Willy Twiston-Davies is assistant to his father and said: “You can’t knock his form at all as he has been very good. He has been called a few names, but I think it is important that he gets there late.

“He was beaten by a more experienced rival last time then at Aintree they took three fences out up the home straight and that completely mucked him up as his jumping is where he gets his air in his lungs and that helps him and that is why he is so much better over fences than hurdles.

“Tom said he gave him a squeeze going to three out and he was then straight back on the bridle. He is a very pacey horse.

“I’m delighted for Jamie and Anne-Marie (Shepperd, owners) as they are very big supporters of the yard. It is great to get them a big winner over Christmas.

“This will never make up for I Like To Move It (who was fatally injured earlier in the season for the same owners) as he was so special, but it is so nice to repay Jamie and Anne-Marie and give them good winners on the big days as they put a lot into our yard. It is lovely to support them to.

“We have got a really good squad and a really good bunch of owners who keep supporting us. We are allowed to buy what we want, and we are left to it. We are very lucky as we don’t have too much stress.”

On plans, Twiston-Davies said: “He is very talented. We will either look at the Kingmaker at Warwick or the Lightning with him at Doncaster before Cheltenham. He is a very decent horse.

“We will then see how goes after that. The Arkle can often be a small field, so why not (give it a go).”