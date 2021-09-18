Master Of The Seas heads Godolphin possibles for Joel Stakes

Master Of The Seas, Benbatl and Real World give the Godolphin team a strong hand in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday

Winner of the Craven Stakes over the course and distance in the spring, the Charlie Appleby-trained Master Of The Seas could make his first competitive appearance since filling the runner-up spot in the 2000 Guineas.

The Dubawi colt was beaten just a short head by Poetic Flare in the Rowley Mile Classic – and while he has missed much of the season through injury, he appears to be closing in on a comeback.

Saeed bin Suroor has the choice of saddling Benbatl and/or Real World.

Benbatl would be running in the Group Two contest for a third time, having won impressively in 2019 and finished third behind Guineas hero Kameko in last year’s renewal.

The seven-year-old can be expected to improve from his narrow defeat in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood considering it was his first appearance in 11 months.

His stablemate Real World, meanwhile, is unbeaten in three starts this season and remains open to further improvement.

John and Thady Gosden’s Sovereign Stakes winner Megallan also features among 11 confirmations.

The other Group Two on Friday’s card is the Rockfel Stakes, for which 16 juvenile fillies have stood their ground.

Likely contenders include Andrew Balding’s Majestic Glory, who is on a hat-trick following successive wins on the July Course, and the unbeaten Jumbly from Roger Charlton’s yard.

The Ger Lyons-trained Juncture is a potential challenger from Ireland, while George Boughey’s tough-as-teak Oscula sets the standard on ratings after a busy campaign.

Older fillies and mares get their chance to shine over a mile and a half in the Group Three Princess Royal Stakes, in which Ralph Beckett’s Albaflora could bid to get back on the winning trail after filling the runner-up spot behind Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks.