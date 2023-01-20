Master Of The Seas sails to comeback victory at Meydan

Master Of The Seas, who came within a short head of winning the 2000 Guineas two years ago, made a successful return from nine months off the track in the Zabeel Mile at Meydan.

Charlie Appleby’s charge was touched off by Poetic Verse in the Rowley Mile Classic and has only made it to the track three times since – winning last year’s Earl of Sefton Stakes on his only start in 2022.

Despite his lengthy absence, the Dubawi gelding was a hot favourite to make a winning comeback and ultimately did so in good style in the hands of William Buick.

After initially tracking a couple of fellow Godolphin runners, Master Of The Seas quickened up to grab the lead in the straight and was always doing enough to hold David O’Meara’s Shelir at bay.

Appleby said: “I’m very pleased. Well done to all the team – they’ve done a great job getting him back.

“He’s obviously not been seen since the spring. He had a setback after Newmarket and it’s taken a lot of patience and time to get him to where he is now.

“The race couldn’t have gone any better really. The pace was there, William got a nice box seat and if anything it would have been handy if the pace had lasted a little bit longer because the one thing this horse does is travel well. He put the race to bed and is entitled to come forward from the run.

“He’s a challenge to himself sometimes, but the engine is there and if everything goes right, as you saw tonight, he’s a good horse.”

The Moulton Paddocks handler confirmed Master Of The Seas will remain in Dubai up until World Cup night, while an appearance at Royal Ascot is already at the back of his mind.

He added: “We’ll get him back and hopefully get a clear run through to Super Saturday and the Jebel Hatta and then all being well he can book his ticket for the Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

“He’s had a bit of a stop-start career so far, but if we can get a clear run Royal Ascot is something we’ll definitely be working back from.”

Buick was similarly pleased with his mount’s performance, saying: “It was lovely. The race set up for him nicely and it’s lovely for him to come back like he did.

“He’s always been a very exciting horse – he has been since he was a two-year-old. His class and quality has never been in question and let’s hope he can build on that today.

“He’s taken on some horses there that have had recent runs, which counts for a lot, but he’s certainly that class of horses that deserves to be aimed at Super Saturday and World Cup night all being well.”

Harry Eustace saddled Brighton and Beverley winner Cite d’Or in the UAE 1000 Guineas, but she struggled on her dirt debut and finished last of six behind the impressive Mimi Kakushi.

The latter, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, won the trial for the Listed contest four weeks ago and took her game to another level as she stretched readily clear of of her rivals.

“I was happy to sit just behind the pace, the extra furlong helped and she’s an improving filly. Hopefully we see her great race from her again in the UAE Oaks,” said Barzalona.