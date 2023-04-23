Matilda Picotte to take Classic chance at Newmarket

Connections of Matilda Picotte are preparing to “roll the dice”, with Kieran Cotter’s filly set to take her chance in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Sioux Nation was a consistent operator over six furlongs as a two-year-old, beaten less than two lengths behind Aidan O’Brien’s 1000 Guineas market leader Meditate and Ballydoyle stablemate Statuette in Group contests, placing in the Lowther Stakes at York and then finishing her campaign by winning the Bosra Sham at Newmarket.

She had a first try at seven furlongs on her return in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and her performance at the Dublin track when attempting to make most in heavy ground – only to be reeled in late by O’Brien’s Never Ending Story – was enough to convince both Cotter and owners the Matilda & Kilmichael Racing Partnership to return to Newmarket on May 7.

“We were delighted with her run at Leopardstown and we said we would let her take her chance in the 1000 Guineas,” said Cotter.

“She has proven form on the track and I would say better ground will help her get home, so we’re going to roll the dice.

“She ran with the choke out a bit and she was taken on early at Leopardstown. But she didn’t fold up and she stuck to her guns and would have been a clear winner without Aidan’s filly in there.

“Obviously Aidan’s is a very good filly who will stay further than a mile, but we thought it was a really solid effort from Matilda Picotte and she earned the right to have a go at the Guineas.”

Although a general 40-1 shot for the opening fillies’ Classic of the season, Cotter believes the Rowley Mile suits his charge, with her vast number of travelling fans already booked in for what could be an exciting Bank Holiday weekend in Cambridgeshire.

“When Declan (McDonogh, jockey) won on her in the Bosra Sham, he said the track was tailor-made designed for her. She handles it well and that is a huge plus in her favour,” continued Cotter.

“We are all booked up and there will be a big contingent of owners and supporters coming over. Realistically to even have a runner in the Guineas and take on the superpowers is fantastic and we are really looking forward to it.”