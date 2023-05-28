Matrika heading to Ascot after making light work of Curragh debut
Aidan O’Brien’s Matrika looks to be Royal Ascot-bound following an ultra-professional display on debut at the Curragh.
Sent off at 6-1 for the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, the daughter of No Nay Never was always travelling powerfully in the hands of Ryan Moore and ran out a taking three-quarters of a length winner, with Grand Job (second) and Mysteries (third) keeping on to fill the podium spots.
The winner will now get the chance to replicate her half-brother The Wow Signal, who was a scorer at the Royal meeting, as she was handed a quote of 6-1 for the Albany Stakes by Betfair and Paddy Power.
“She’s so lazy at home that she’s been wearing blinkers the last few weeks in work,” said O’Brien.
“We had them (declared) on, but then took them off at the last minute as we said we couldn’t run her first time in them. Wayne (Lordan) rides her every day and said to leave them off her for her first run.
“She’s so lazy at home, that’s why she hasn’t run until now. She’s a well-bred filly and is a sister to The Wow Signal.”
He added: “We’ll have a look at something like the Albany with her. We’ll leave them (blinkers) off her for the moment, but she is better with them on!”
