Matsuri likely to head for Glasgow Stakes

Matsuri is poised to briefly return to calmer waters following his fine performance in defeat in the Irish Derby.

Roger Varian’s lightly-raced colt has always been held in high regard by connections but an interrupted spring meant he missed the many Classic trials and a chance to showcase his ability in the Derby at Epsom.

Heading to the Curragh for the Irish equivalent on the back of just one run in novice company this term, he dealt with the steep rise in grade with real aplomb, coming home with his reputation enhanced having finished fourth and only beaten a length and a half by Los Angeles.

The Matsuri team were left pondering what could have been on the day with the son of Sea The Stars short of room when making his challenge in the closing stages.

Although certain he can make his mark at the highest level, Varian is now considering a drop to lesser company for his next start, with Hamilton’s Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Glasgow Stakes a likely option.

Varian said: “He’s a really smart horse who ran a really fine race. He perhaps didn’t get the run of the race but he showed he belonged at that level.

“He will step back in grade and will most likely go to Hamilton for the Glasgow Stakes. We will see after then (what we do) but he is a really nice horse.

“It will give him a bit more experience and he’s a horse who we think will be back into top company later in the year. But he had three runs in novices then into the Irish Derby and probably coming back a level might be the right thing to do in the short term. Long term we’re thinking he could be a top level horse.

“We will see where the summer takes us but what was pleasing about the Irish Derby is he showed he is well able to be considered a top horse and he just maybe lacked experience on the day.

“If you had heard me speak about the horse in the spring, we have always held him in high regard. We unfortunately couldn’t get him to a Derby trial otherwise he could have been an Epsom horse.

“He’s up and going now, showing he’s got ability and hopefully he can continue that.”